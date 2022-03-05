Another deadly day in Kentucky’s COVID-19 report, positivity rate below 7%

New cases, positivity rate continue to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was another deadly day in the state’s daily COVID-19 report, while new cases and the positivity rate continue to trend down.

According to the state, 45 more people have died from COVID-19 which brings the overall death toll to 14,018. There were 2,076 new cases reported on Friday, 474 of those in children.

The positivity rate is under 7%, coming in at 6.49% on Friday, according to the state.