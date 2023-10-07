Annual Wilmore Arts and Crafts Fair draws thousands to downtown

WILMORE, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of people were in downtown Wilmore Saturday for the annual Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival.

Nearly 80 vendors packed into the city, showcasing their woodwork, pottery, clothing, painting, and much more.

The annual event also included pony rides, live music, kids activities, and food trucks and vendors.

Organizers for the event say this year, they had to expand into the city’s downtown green space to accommodate vendors.

They say the event highlights what makes Wilmore such a special town.

“Wilmore is a town full of small town charm. And I don’t know that there is a time that we show that off better than during the Wilmore Arts and Crafts festival. It is the biggest event we do. It attracts people from all over from Richmond, and Frankfort, and Louisville, and Nashville, up in Indiana. We just have folks that knows this is a great festival and they come back to it every year,” says Tara Hall, the publicity chair.

Hall says they’re making plans to expand the festival even more next year.