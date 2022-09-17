Annual Spoonbread Festival returns to Berea

The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city.

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The 26th annual Spoonbread Festival continued this weekend in Berea.

The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city.

The festival includes live music, street entertainment, a dog show, car shows, hot air balloons, and more than 146 vendors.

“Spoonbread was a bread that was kind of made up at Boone Tavern, They started it. And it was kind of just a thing around here. So two ladies had actually started a little festival right there at boone tavern. And the festival grew so large over this bread that was just here, native to Berea, it grew so large, and this is what we’ve got,” said Debra Warford of the Berea Chamber of Commerce.

If you missed it Saturday, the festival continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park.