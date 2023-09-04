Annual Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Winchester for 119th year

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- While many Kentuckians have been enjoying the Labor Day holiday by grilling out or spending time on the waterways, in Winchester the community came together to celebrate in a different way.

The annual Labor Day Parade returned for it’s 119th year, with organizers saying it’s the longest running parade in the state.

“Our ancestors started it with just a three-piece band,” says Sherry Hampton, who is a parade board member.

The parade began in 1904 and has been a staple for the local African American community ever since.

“This is something that weren’t allowed to do, so that is why it’s so important for us to keep it going,” says Hampton.

Parade director Flora Shelby has been coming since she was little girl.

“I grew up going to parades with my grandmother. So it’s come a long way and we’ve got more people to join in to help. I love the way things are going and hope it continues to progress,” says Shelby.

The parade features dozens of floats, dance teams, and community organizations. It also included bands, like Kentucky State University, Simmons College, and George Rogers Clark High School.

The grand marshals of this year’s parade were GRC athletes, who have had a steady rise in sports over the past couple of years.

“We as a coaching at football particularly, we’re developing football teams and football players, but we’re also developing these kids to be young men, and good young men,” says Vernon Shearer, who is an assistant coach for the football team.

Perhaps, the most exciting part of the festivities is the crowning of the 2023 Labor Day queen, which went to Aziyan Mundy-Lloyd.

“I’m shocked, everybody did a job. I’m surprised. I’m proud of myself for actually going out there and doing it,” says Mundy-Lloyd.

Hundreds lined the streets with their families and friends.

“I’ve never been here and so this was my first time coming here. And I really enjoyed. I enjoyed seeing the marching bands and everything else,” says Brit Reese.

“I’ve seen this parade a whole lot. It is the most fun parade that we have in Winchester. I have been to other parades in other cities but this is by far the best,” says Shearer.

Organizers say in the future they hope to get a float from every county in the state.