Annual clothing drive honoring MLK ends today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday is the last day for the Fayette County Democratic Party’s annual clothing drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The group is collecting new and gently used winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves, blankets and more.

Toiletry items like shaving cream, toothbrushes, shampoo and diapers are also needed.

Donations will go to The Hope Center and The Nest.

Organizers say the goal is to make a difference in the lives of those in the community who need it most by continuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“Martin Luther King wanted everyone to grow up in a world where there was without need. Everybody had a dream. And you don’t have a coat, it’s hard to fulfill your dream and I think this is just an example of how we can help the community and follow his spirit. It just makes you feel better, that Lexington is a great community and we want to show how good the hearts and people of Lexington are and how we can reach out and help everybody,” said Fayette County Democratic Party Chair Karen Summers.

The clothing drive goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can drop off items at 431 South Broadway.