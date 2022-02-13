Annual Chocolate Stroll helps small business owners in Midway

People could visit downtown shops and restaurants for some tasty treats and have the chance to win a prize.

MIDWAY, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Midway held its annual Chocolate Stroll Saturday to celebrate Valentine’s Day week.

How it works is visitors could take their chocolate stroll ticket to each shop and restaurant to get the ticket punched. Once they turn it in and all have been collected, organizers draw a ticket and the winner gets a free gift basket made up of donations from the businesses and restaurants.

One shop owner says people come from all over for the event and to support local businesses.

“We’ve had more and more locals who have been doing the same,” said business owner Leslie Penn. “But it also brings people from outside Lexington, Frankfort, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Versailles, just to remind them that we’re here. Because it’s such a perfect place to go shopping. You don’t have a big mall, each store is individually owned.”

Penn says there are other downtown events planned in the coming weeks and months.