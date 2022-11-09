Andy Barr wins Kentucky’s US House race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Republican Andy Barr has won Kentucky’s U.S. House race.

The race was called by the Associated Press.

Barr was first elected in 2013. He holds the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, the National Right to Life and the National Rifle Association.

He serves as a senior member of the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. Since May 2020, Barr has served on the House China Task Force. Additionally, Barr is the top Republican on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy that has jurisdiction over the Treasury Department’s implementation of sanctions.

Barr defeated Derek Petteys to secure the Republican nomination in May.

He holds a bachelor’s from the University of Virginia and a JD from the University of Kentucky. He has two children.