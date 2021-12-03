Anderson County High volunteer assistant track coach indicted for sex crimes

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A volunteer Assistant Track Coach for Anderson County High School has been arrested for numerous sex crimes.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Connor Duncan, 24, was arrested Friday, Dec. 3 after indictments were returned by the Anderson County Grand Jury. He was charged with two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor, two counts of Sexual Abuse first degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The charges came from a complaint made earlier this year and a months-long investigation while Duncan was a volunteer Assistant Track Coach at the high school.

Anderson County Schools Superintendent Sheila Mitchell stated, “I was made aware of the allegations made against Connor Duncan and immediately notified law enforcement. The Anderson County High School staff and I have cooperated with law enforcement from the beginning of the investigation. He was a volunteer track coach and his involvement in the program was immediately terminated. Due to the privacy of the students I have no further comments.”

Mitchell also said that while the volunteer screening process was thorough, the school board will discuss with its attorney any changes that should be made.

Duncan was taken to the Shelby County Jail and is held under a $25,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.