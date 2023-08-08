Anderson Co. High School band director pleads not guilty to rape, other charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Anderson County High School’s band director, who’s accused of rape and sodomy among other charges, plead not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Patrick Brady was ordered by the judge to have no contact with minors or any Anderson County school staff.

He’s charged with four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, rape, two counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and tampering with physical evidence.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, he’s still listed as the band teacher on the school’s staff directory.

He’s due in court again on Oct. 3.