Anderson Co. high school band director indicted on rape, sodomy charges
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Anderson County High School’s band director was indicted on multiple charges Tuesday after he was allegedly involved “in an inappropriate relationship” with a student.
Patrick Brady is charged with four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, rape, two counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and tampering with physical evidence.
Brady was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
No other information was immediately released.