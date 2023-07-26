Anderson Co. high school band director indicted on rape, sodomy charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Anderson County High School’s band director was indicted on multiple charges Tuesday after he was allegedly involved “in an inappropriate relationship” with a student.

Patrick Brady is charged with four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, rape, two counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and tampering with physical evidence.

Brady was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately released.