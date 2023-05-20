An extended dry and warm stretch of weather

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday everyone everyone, it’s been a rainy and cloudy day across the area. But this evening we are drying out from north to south with parts of central Kentucky seeing some sunshine. Where do we go from here? Here are your weather headlines.

Sunday morning starts CHILLY with upper 40s to near 50. If you are heading out early, grab that light jacket.

But by the afternoon and evening we will recover nicely with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 70s with full sunshine and low humidity.

Now in stead of showing you the extended forecast model, I am going to show you the pool forecast for the first time this year. All this coming week will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures into the low to occasionally mid 80s.

There is not a single chance of rain in the entire 7- day forecast. Get the pools ready and grab the sunscreen for when you’ll be outside. Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: