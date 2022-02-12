An “East End Legend:” family remembers 10-year-old Landon Hayes

Saturday, a funeral was held for Landon Lavelle Trent Hayes at Greater Liberty Baptist Church.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the family of 10-year-old Landon Hayes is grappling with his sudden and senseless loss, they say Landon left his mark on his community.

“He’s affected so many people. People that knew him just loved him. He was the child that everybody knew, everybody knew Landon and they knew who his parents were. He’s going to be terribly missed,” said Tracy Hughes, Landon’s aunt.

According to Lexington Police, Hayes was killed in a murder-suicide last Sunday. Saturday, family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Greater Liberty Baptist Church for an emotional final goodbye.

“That’s why we’re coming together today, to celebrate his life, because this is a sad situation. But in our time of need, that’s what we’ve got to do, come together,” said Harbeth Hayes, Landon’s father’s cousin.

Hayes attended Ashland Elementary School. According to Landon’s cousin, Michael Pettus, Landon was selfless and loving towards his friends. Pettus says he’s now concerned for Landon’s young friends as they mourn the loss of their friend and classmate.

“It’s hard to process burying a ten year old friend. I was burying friends at 18 and 19. I think at 40…these kids will have buried more friends at 20 than I have at 40,” said Pettus.

According to Pettus, Landon was a light in the community with a big heart.

“Growing up in this neighborhood, we got this thing where people pass away, they say ‘you’re real’ or ‘you’re a legend.’ I’ve never seen a ten-year-old who was a legend. But for this neighborhood? Landon was a legend. He was a legend for the East End neighborhood,” said Pettus.

As the family processes their loss, they say they hope Landon’s passing is a wake-up call to the violence in communities.

“Keep your babies close and just come together as a community and try to come together with this gun violence. And just love everybody and keep praying for us. Everybody just keep praying for us,” said Hughes.

According to O. L. Hughes & Sons Mortuary, Landon leaves behind his parents and four older siblings, his grandparents, and many cousins, uncles, and aunts.