American Idol’s Noah Thompson up for People’s Choice Awards

Thompson won the latest season of American Idol, the first Kentuckian to claim the title

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Louisa native who won the latest season of American Idol is now up for the People’s Choice Awards.

Noah Thompson was the first Kentuckian to claim the title of American Idol in 2022.

On social media, Thompson shared, “This is crazy y’all, I’m nominated for a @peopleschoice award!!! You can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method.”

The People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The show has been held annually since 1975, with the winners originally determined using Gallup Polls until a switch to online voting in 2005.

You can vote for Thompson HERE.