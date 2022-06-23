American Idol winner Noah Thompson to perform at Black Gold Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Black Gold Festival Committee has announced 2022 American Idol winner Noah Thompson will perform in Hazard this fall.

The 41st annual Black Gold Festival will take place Sept. 15-17, 2022.

According to festival organizers, Thompson will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. in downtown Hazard.

Organizers say it’s free to attend the concert which will take place in an outdoor amphitheater venue next to Hazard City Hall at 700 Main Street. Seating is limited and will be first come, first serve. You can view the full schedule HERE.

