American Federation of Teachers gives away thousands of books

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, the American Federation of Teachers Union and local organizations gave out thousands of free books to Lexington students and educators.

It was all part of AFT’s annual “Reading Opens the World” initiative. Four thousand books were given away at Consolidated Baptist Church.

The event also included raffles and prizes, book readings from Kentucky leaders, free Covid vaccines, and literacy information.

Organizers say the event helps provide books to kids who need them most.

“Just reading to your child twenty minutes a day will increase their ability to read, just hearing someone else read. But a lot of our children don’t have these books in their homes. So this event is important to us because we’re trying to get those books into their hands,” says Michelle Blair, an organizer with AFT.

Since December 2021- the American Federation of Teachers has given away more than 1.5 million books around the country.