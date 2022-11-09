Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed.

89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press.

53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes.

A yes vote would have allowed legislators to be able to meet more often and change laws more often.

The speaker of the House and Senate president also would have been able to call special sessions and set the agenda.

A no vote on Amendment 1 means current rules stay in place and those powers would remain with the governor.

This amendment is quite long compared to Amendment 2 and was said it could possibly be complicated for voters.

“Constitutional Amendment 1 is really long,” First Vice President Dee Pregilasco told WHAS 11. “It’s really complicated. Most people who don’t know much about the legislature will not understand what they’re talking about, so that’s really important.”