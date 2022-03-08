AMEN House hosting prom dress giveaway

The organization is providing prom dresses, shoes, and accessories free of charge at Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown this Saturday and next weekend.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prom: it’s a rite of passage for many teens. However, it can cost a lot to get ready for the big event. That’s where an organization in Georgetown comes in.

According to the most recent statistics from the US Census, nearly 15 percent of Kentuckians live at or below the poverty line. Added with the struggles of the ongoing pandemic, Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey says it can make buying clothes of any kind almost impossible for some Kentucky families.

“The poverty level means they’ve barely got enough to have food and shelter. Well forget shopping for clothes.”

AMEN House Executive Director Michele Carlisle says that she saw a need back in 2019 and started collecting dress donations for an event in 2020, but it and Scott County’s prom events were cancelled due to the pandemic. Both prom and the giveaway event were also cancelled last year, making it two years since Scott County Schools have hosted a prom event.

“We are so excited that there are three proms for Scott County for our three different high schools, and we just want to make sure that the girls who want to go to prom feel like a princess that night,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle says it’s a way to make prom accessible to everyone.

“You know the prom dress shopping experience and the price tag that goes along with that could potentially keep a girl from going to prom. And we just want to fix that,” said Carlisle.

AMEN House is finally hosting its prom dress giveaway, just in time for Scott County’s three proms.

According to Carlisle, there are about 400 prom dresses and 150 pairs of shoes, and countless jewelry and accessories to match, all available free of charge. Carlisle says alterations are even available if necessary.

“We have dresses of every size. Definitely start at the 0 and we have extra large dresses as well, even up in the 40s, and we are so excited to connect a girl to a dress,” said Carlisle.

The giveaway also includes personal shoppers to help find your dream dress.

“We have a team that will be your personal shopper if you want it that will come alongside you and will run dresses back and forth to you if you want it,” said Carlisle.

There’s plenty of opportunities to shop, too: the giveaway is happening this Saturday, March 12, and next Saturday, March 19 from 10AM to 4 PM and Friday, March 18 from 6PM to 8PM at Faith Baptist Church at 116 Pocahontas Trail in Georgetown.

If you have a dress you want to donate, it’s not too late: AMEN House is also accepting dress donations until the end of the event. Those donations can be made directly at AMEN House, 319 E Main Street in Georgetown.