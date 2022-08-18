AMEN House awarded $500K to support feeding program

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AMEN House was given a check for $500,000 on Tuesday to support the nonprofit’s goal of building an operational warehouse for a feeding program.

The AMEN House’s goal is to end hunger in Scott County; this donation puts them closer to achieving that.

“The AMEN House is so thankful for the continued support of Senator [Damon] Thayer,” Executive Director Michelle Carlisle said. “We are currently helping around 4,000 food insecure individuals each year. This funding will make our goal of opening an operational warehouse for our feeding program possible.”

Thayer presented the check, which came from investments by the Kentucky General Assembly.