Amazon partnering with KY colleges to pay for front-line employees schooling

Amazon is partnering with Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Thomas Moore University, University of Kentucky and University of Louisville to provide fully-funded schooling for front-line employees.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Thursday, Amazon announced partnerships with in-state colleges and universities to provide fully-funded college tuition to local front-line employees.

In Kentucky, front-line employees will have access to:

Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Campbellsville University

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Gateway Community and Technical College

Jefferson Community and Technical College

Thomas Moore University

University of Kentucky

University of Louisville

These partnerships are part of Amazon’s initiative to expand career advancement opportunities it offers its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing enhancements to Career Choice—an Amazon upskilling program designed to help frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

“I am thankful to Amazon, and these colleges and universities, for enhancing Kentucky’s strong Adult Education network through this partnership,” says Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “When companies invest in their employees’ education, they see a huge return on that investment and expand the scope of success for all of Kentucky.”

“We are appreciative of the support Amazon is providing their employees to improve and learn new career skills,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “With the Career Choice program, and this new partnership with University of Kentucky, our residents can continue to learn, grow, and gain access to more highly-skilled careers.”

Front-line employees in Kentucky may also take classes offered by new national nonprofit education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University–Global, Western Governors University, and National University. Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses—all for free.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” says Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education—even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

Career training is just one of the industry-leading benefits that Amazon offers to its team. In addition, Amazon pays employees an average starting wage of $18 per hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage, and provides comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and additional benefits for employees and their families.

To learn more about Career Choice, visit the website at the link HERE.