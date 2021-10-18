Amazon announces 2,500 seasonal jobs across Kentucky

Job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Amazon has announced 150,000 new seasonal jobs across the nation, including 2,500 in Kentucky.

All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. The seasonal roles come in addition to the 3,000 full and part-time Operations jobs announced for Kentucky previously.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders, and more. New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company. Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

For more information about working at Amazon, click here.