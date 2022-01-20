Alzheimer’s patient missing in Lee County, agencies say

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lee County Sheriffs Department, Emergency Management, Public Safety and other first responders are looking for Lee County resident Arkie Vanderpool.

Vanderpool was last seen leaving his residence on Fixer Road in a white 2008 Chevrolet Extended Cab Colorado pickup truck at 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 19.

Vanderpool does not have a cell phone and suffers from Alzheimer’s. Anyone who has information is requested to contact Lee 911 at 606-464-5030. Deputy Paul Haddix is the case officer.