Alonzo Rubalcaba leads UK to 14-3 win over Western Michigan

Kentucky's Ryan Ritter and Chase Estep each had multiple RBI in the lopsided victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky’s series-opening 14-3 victory over Western Michigan on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park was Zo good.

Alonzo Rubalcaba smashed his first home run as a Wildcat and Ryan Ritter and Chase Estep each had multiple RBI in the blowout victory. Rubalcaba deposited his first UK home run then pointed toward the UK dugout as his teammates went wild.

Ritter, a preseason Third-Team All-American, stole three bases, laced an RBI double, drew a pair of walks and scored twice, while the Cats (5-0) rapped out nine extra-base hits and scored all 14 runs in the first five innings before substituting liberally.

NOTES

Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 1-for-3 with two runs, a RBI, a double, a walk and a hit by pitch.

went 1-for-3 with two runs, a RBI, a double, a walk and a hit by pitch. Junior IF Ryan Ritter went 1-1 with two runs, three RBI, three steals, two walks, a double and a sacrifice fly.

went 1-1 with two runs, three RBI, three steals, two walks, a double and a sacrifice fly. Junior IF Chase Estep went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, a triple and a hit by pitch.

went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, a triple and a hit by pitch. Senior OF John Thrasher went 1-for-1 with two runs, an RBI, a double, two walks, a HBP and a steal.

went 1-for-1 with two runs, an RBI, a double, two walks, a HBP and a steal. Senior IF Daniel Harris IV went three-for-three with two runs, a double, a walk and a steal.

went three-for-three with two runs, a double, a walk and a steal. Junior RHP Cole Stupp pitched 5.0 innings and struck out nine.

To view the box score, click here.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts Western Michigan on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).