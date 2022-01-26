Almost $2 million going to Jessamine for much-needed water projects

Main water lines, waster water collection projects included

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $1,987,430 to two water utilities and two cities Wednesday afternoon in Jessamine County to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“Building a better Kentucky means working together to find ways to improve our infrastructure where it’s needed most,” said Gov. Beshear. “Jessamine County’s growing economy and housing market need the support of a good water and sewer infrastructure, and these funds will provide both to our Kentucky families and businesses.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

“I’m pleased by the legislative and executive branch’s unified efforts during the 2021 legislative session, which made today’s announcement possible,” said Sen. Donald Douglas, whose district includes Jessamine County. “We must come together to help our communities. Taxpayers of Kentucky do not work for government. On the contrary, government works for them. Funding for the Jessamine County Cleaner Water Program exemplifies that truth.”

“The $1.9 million in funding going to Jessamine County’s Cleaner Water Program will be fundamental in improving drinking water and wastewater,” said Rep. Matt Lockett, whose district includes part of Jessamine County. “It is crucial to have access to clean drinking water for the citizens of the commonwealth, and I am proud to be a part of a legislature that supports a program like this one.”

“The Cleaner Water Program is essential in ensuring the residents of Kentucky receive clean drinking water and safer wastewater treatment plants,” said Rep. Kim King, whose district includes part of Jessamine County. “The money going to this project is funding from the federal government that the legislature included in last year’s budget, and the program is going to be extremely important in rebuilding parts of Kentucky’s water and waste water infrastructure.”

“We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s Office for the Cleaner Water Projects in Jessamine County,” said Jessamine County Judge/Executive David West. “I know that our four water districts will put this to good use serving the citizens of Jessamine County.”

The Bluegrass Area Development District submitted all projects to the KIA for funding. Projects range from increasing water main capacity to refurbishing a water tower. Examples include:

Jessamine County Water District #1

The district will get $79,000 to upgrade the water main lines in the Vincewood Drive and Carolyn Lane areas, improving flow and fire protection for approximately 123 customers. The agency also will purchase new automatic meter reading technology.

City of Wilmore

In Wilmore, $300,430 will be used to inspect and repair the city’s wastewater collection lines to reduce the infiltration of storm water and groundwater into the wastewater treatment plant, a recurring issue especially during heavy rains.

City of Nicholasville

The City of Nicholasville will receive $858,000 to address infiltration and overflows within its sanitary sewer collection system. The city will document the condition of the existing infrastructure, evaluate the data then identify and prioritize system improvement projects that address system deficiencies.

“The City of Nicholasville is very appreciative of these grant funds; we will put them to good use in upgrading our infrastructure to keep our waters clean,” said Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland.

Nicholasville City Commissioner Alex Carter said: “The city strives to keep our water and sewer systems up to date. These Cleaner Water Grant funds will be a great help to rehabilitate aging facilities and keep our utility rates low.”

A complete list of all funded projects can be found here.

About the Cleaner Water Program

A total of $59 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts (ADD) and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.