Almost $16 million reallocated to help fund Eviction Relief Efforts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To some the time during the holidays is the most cherished, spent with family, and other loved ones.

But to others, it can also be a reminder of the hardships currently in Lexington.

“So today I’m announcing that we are reallocating nearly $15.8 million in federal funds to help keep keep Fayette County families safe, warm and in their homes,” said Governor Andy Beshear during a press conference alongside Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday.

With inflation taking a toll nationwide, the effects are being felt everywhere including here in Lexington, especially with rental properties.

Some tenants continue to struggle to make ends meet, fearing they will be evicted any day.

The joint allocation announcement between Governor Beshear and Mayor Gorton increased the total funding for struggling families to over $46 million.

“With today’s announcement, our program has provided or will provide a total of $63.3 million in rent and utility assistance to our own residents here, the state has provided $46 million of that total,” said Mayor Gorton.

Those who encounter families who are struggling, say this aid will only continue to help others get the stability they are looking for to become self-sufficient.

“So with this new funding and programming, we will be expanding and shifting our focus to the most effective parts of the program, and then coupling those with comprehensive services for those of us who are in need of it the most,” added Sharon Price, the executive director of the Community Action Council.

“Some of this money will be directed to new housing stabilization activities, such as mediation in eviction court and providing access to counsel for tenants,” also expressed Gorton.

There are several ways to apply for aid.

To apply in Fayette County for renters assistance, visit: commaction.org/housing-stabilization/

Those who live outside of Lexington, and are at risk of eviction, can apply at teamkyhherf.ky.gov

Qualified homeowners can also apply, by visiting: teamkyhaf.ky.gov/

Beshear also added, “landlords can start applications for renters who are struggling to pay their rent, and team Kentucky can reach out to the tenants once we’ve received the landlord’s applications. Applications are processed more quickly when completed by both the landlord and the tenant. Third parties can now assist landlords or tenants with applications. All payments to landlords will be made from the state program in a lump sum direct payment.”