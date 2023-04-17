Ale 8 drops new seasonal peach flavor
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ale 8 has dropped its newest seasonal flavor after teasing the release on Friday…and it’s “just peachy.”
As many fans guessed after watching the cryptic video on Ale-8-One’s Twitter, the limited edition flavor is peach.
The video showed the cans running down an assembly line with orange logos. The box called it a seasonal flavor.
“Peach?” one Twitter user replied.
“Peach please ” another wrote.
“Grape……everyone loves grape.” a Twitter user also said.
The peach Ale 8 will be available in stores beginning May 8 in Kroger, Walmart or Meijer.
“I’m going to buy sooooooooo much of this!” one wrote on Twitter.
“Omgoodness! Can’t wait to try this 🍑” another said.
The company has its original Ale 8 flavor, along with caffeine-free and zero-sugar versions, and a cherry, cherry zero-sugar and orange cream.