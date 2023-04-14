Ale 8 dropping new seasonal flavor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ale 8 is dropping a new flavor, the company announced in a cryptic video on Twitter.

“We think our fans have earned a new flavor. Stay tuned…” the company tweeted Friday morning.

The video shows the cans running down an assembly line with orange logos.

The box calls it a seasonal flavor.

“Peach?” one Twitter user replied.

“Peach please 🍑” another wrote.

“Grape……everyone loves grape.” a Twitter user also said.

What do you think the new flavor will be? Tweet us with the hashtag #ABC36 with your guess!