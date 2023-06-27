Ale 8 bringing back blackberry flavor in July

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fans spoke, and Ale 8 listened — the company’s blackberry flavor is coming back to shelves in July.

Announced on social media on Tuesday with a video showcasing blackberries, an Ale 8 bottle and fan comments, Ale 8 said the drink will be back on shelves in Kentucky on July 10.

Ale 8 hasn’t announced which stores you can buy the flavor from yet.

“The peach was SOOOO GOOOOD! Can’t wait to try blackberry,” a Facebook user commented on the post.

“NOW MAKE IT PERMANENT. IT WILL BE A TOP SELLER,” another Facebook user said.

“I’ll be watching for the Blackberry in my local grocery! Can’t wait,” another comment read.

In April, Ale 8 announced its newest flavor of peach.

The company has its original Ale 8 flavor, along with caffeine-free and zero-sugar versions, and a cherry, cherry zero-sugar and orange cream. Its peach will be sold for a limited time.