Air Force veteran continues giving back even after retirement

Hyden resident uses his skills as Red Cross disaster action team responder

HYDEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Air Force veteran is still serving even after retiring from the military. And now Lukas de Saint-Claire is being recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW #StillServing campaign, which shines a spotlight on veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

After his time as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Air Force, Saint-Claire knew he wanted continue serving and knew about the benefits of disaster response firsthand. Saint-Claire serves as a disaster action team responder for the eastern Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross.

With the group, he provides immediate relief to any type of natural or manmade disaster in which people lose their homes. As a licensed professional mental health professional, Saint-Claire also volunteers as a disaster mental health worker providing immediate clinical care for disaster victims. Lastly, he acts as a government operations liaisons volunteer coordinating operations with government agencies such as law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management and FEMA during disaster relief operations.

Saint-Claire says he feels honored to be able to parlay his military experience to disaster response and bringing comfort to those in crisis.