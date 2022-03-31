AG’s office reports Wayne County man convicted on child rape charges

AG's office reports Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez, of Monticello, repeatedly raped a 14-year-old

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state Attorney General’s (AG) office announced Thursday, a prosecution by the Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the conviction of a Wayne County man for rape charges.

According to the AG’s office, an investigation by a Monticello Police Department detective discovered that Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez, of Monticello, repeatedly raped a 14-year-old minor from June 2016 to November 2016. The investigation says it was discovered the 48-year-old had abused the minor since the minor was five years old.

On March 30, 2022, the AG’s office reports a jury convicted Sanchez for five counts of Rape first degree (Class B Felony) and four counts of Rape third degree (Class D Felony). The jury recommended a sentence of 70 years. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Vernon Minniard scheduled sentencing for June 21, 2022.

According to the AG’s office, Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia and Assistant Attorney General Tim Cocanougher prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Victims Advocate Aaron Ash provided victim services, and Paralegal Penny Thompson provided legal assistance in the case.