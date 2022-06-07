AG’s office announces commission to oversee how Kentucky’s opioid settlement is spent

Commission will manage distribution of settlement funds for opioid abatement programs in communities across the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The state Attorney General’s office has a new way to fight back against the opioid epidemic by announcing the membership of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which will administer the Commonwealth’s portion of an historic $483 million settlement with opioid companies.

“We are on the cusp of providing communities across the Commonwealth with the resources they need to address the opioid epidemic and its effects,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The Commission is an important part of this process and will ensure that the funds are put toward—among other things—treatment, recovery, housing, transportation, education, and wrap-around services. The Commission members represent a broad and bipartisan coalition of stakeholders who are committed to addressing this crisis, and I appreciate their willingness to serve.”

According to the AG’s office, the commission is established through the General Assembly’s unanimous passage of House Bill 427 and is comprised of nine voting and two non-voting members. The members include stakeholders from the prevention and treatment community, law enforcement, and victims of the opioid crisis.

The following individuals will serve on the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission:

Allison Ball, State Treasurer

Danny Bentley, appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives

Vic Brown, representing law enforcement

Karen Butcher, representing citizens at-large

Eric Friedlander, representing the Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Bryan Hubbard, representing the Attorney General

Van Ingram, representing the drug treatment and prevention community

Karen Kelly, appointed by the President of the Senate

Von Purdy, representing citizens at-large

Dr. Jason Roop, representing victims of the opioid crisis

Dr. Sharon Walsh, representing the HEALing Communities Study Team at the University of Kentucky

Attorney General Cameron named W. Bryan Hubbard as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. According to the AG’s office, Hubbard will oversee and administer the Commission on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the AG’s office, Hubbard has spent years working with families and children across Kentucky. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control. He formerly served in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services as the Commissioner for the Department for Income Support, where he was responsible for leading and managing the Commonwealth’s Social Security Disability and Child Support Enforcement programs. He also practiced workers’ compensation law for 16 years and examined first-hand the relationship between joblessness, poverty, disability, and drug dependence.

“Bryan has dedicated his career to the welfare of Kentucky families and children, and he intimately understands the ripple effects of the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I know that he will guide the work of the Commission with a steady hand and ensure that the settlement funds are distributed to meaningful opioid abatement initiatives.”

In the coming days, the Commission will hold its first meeting and establish a framework for distributing the opioid settlement funds. To learn more about Kentucky’s historic settlement with the opioid companies, click HERE.