AGs ask for national rule on impersonation scams

Attorney General Cameron Urges Federal Trade Commission to Create Robust Rule Outlawing Impersonation Scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined attorney generals from across the country Wednesday in calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to adopt a national rule to address impersonation scams. The bipartisan comment letter from a coalition of 49 attorneys general raises concerns about the prevalence of impersonation scams and the current lack of a national rule to outlaw these fraudulent acts.

“Last year, Kentuckians made over 1,500 reports of impersonation scams to our office, totaling $9 million in financial losses,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These scams range from scammers impersonating businesses and charities to family members and loved ones. Regardless of the form these scams take, they are harming Kentucky consumers and businesses, and that is why I am pleased to join my fellow attorneys general in calling for a robust federal enforcement mechanism to help crack down on and deter imposters.”

Though the methods vary, impersonation scams cause injury to consumers and businesses who often lose money as a result of these scams. “There is a pressing need for FTC rulemaking to address the scourge of impersonation scams impacting consumers across the United States,” the coalition of attorneys general state in the letter. “A national rule that encompasses and outlaws such commonly experienced scams discussed [in our letter] would assist attorneys general and their partners in reducing consumer harm, maximizing consumer benefits, and holding bad actors to account.”

Common types of impersonation scams include:

Impersonation of government entities: Fraudsters claim to be from or affiliated with a government agency to persuade victims of the urgency to provide payment to obtain licensing or certificates.

Business impersonation: Imposters claim to be working directly for an actual business or as a third party endorsed by the business in order to obtain personal or financial information.

Person-to-person deceptions: Scammers use personal information to make a connection with potential victims. Imposters often claim to be a grandchild in urgent need of money or a love interest on a social media or a dating site that needs funds for an emergency.

If you are a victim of an impersonation scam, report it to the Attorney General’s Office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.

To avoid impersonation scams, follow these tips:

Be cautious of anyone who contacts you directly and asks for personal or banking information.

Government agencies will never ask for payment in the form of gift cards, bitcoin, or payment through a cash app.

Treat text messages on your cell phone like suspicious emails. Never click on unsolicited links, as these links may install a virus on your mobile device.

Never give direct computer access to anyone who contacts you. Fraudsters may tell you to download a screen sharing app onto your computer or phone, which can give them access to your financial and banking information.

Never send money to someone you’ve only met online and never met in person.

Attorney General Cameron was joined in signing the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.