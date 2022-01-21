Agency collecting blankets for foster children

StepStone Family and Youth Services specializes in strengthening homes and supporting families. It connects children and youth who need foster care to the right foster parents.

It has boxes out in the community, collecting blankets for foster youth. Look for the big red box at these local businesses and bring in new blankets for the youth in foster care. All blankets collected will go to a foster youth in care. To donate a blanket, visit one of these sites:

— Mullikin Floors & More Address: 6720 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 Hours: Mon-Fri 10a.m. to 6pm

— Timeless Designs Address: 627 Main St, Paris, KY 40361 · Hours: Tues-Sat 10a.m. to 4pm