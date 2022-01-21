Agency collecting blankets for foster children
Dropoff sites at businesses in the region, including Paris
PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – An agency that works with foster children and families is asking the community to donate blankets for foster kids.
StepStone Family and Youth Services specializes in strengthening homes and supporting families. It connects children and youth who need foster care to the right foster parents.
It has boxes out in the community, collecting blankets for foster youth. Look for the big red box at these local businesses and bring in new blankets for the youth in foster care. All blankets collected will go to a foster youth in care. To donate a blanket, visit one of these sites:
— Mullikin Floors & More
Address: 6720 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001
Hours: Mon-Fri 10a.m. to 6pm
— Timeless Designs
Address: 627 Main St, Paris, KY 40361 ·
Hours: Tues-Sat 10a.m. to 4pm
— Erlanger StepStone Office
Address: 510 Graves Ave, Suite 206, Erlanger, KY 41018
Hours: Vary (typically 8a.m. to 4pm.) but there will be a box outside of the office for you to drop off blankets!