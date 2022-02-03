AG, law enforcement ask for help finding missing 4-year-old girl

Report Information to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On National Missing Persons Day, Attorney General Cameron is partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ask for the public’s help to locate a missing Shelby County child. Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney (click for picture) was last seen over one year ago by family members.

This week, extended family members contacted law enforcement in Shelby County with concerns that Serenity is in danger.

The Attorney General’s Special Victims Unit is working in partnership with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and the United States Secret Service to investigate the case.

A poster containing a photo of Serenity and information about the case can be accessed here.