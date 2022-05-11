AG Daniel Cameron launches campaign for governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, announced on May 11 he is officially running for governor in 2023. “I’ve decided to run for Governor because Kentucky needs a leader who reflects the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties,” said Cameron. “That’s not our current Governor.” “If you attend church or own a small business, you should know your Governor won’t target you and shut you down. You should expect a Governor who will stand up for life. And if you’re in law enforcement you deserve a Governor who won’t abandon you for political gain. As your Attorney General I’ve proven that I will always defend Kentucky’s values.” Cameron announced his campaign for Governor in a video shot at the birthplace of President Abraham Lincoln in Hodgenville, Kentucky. He also has a new campaign website at CameronforKentucky.com. “Makenze and I invite you to join our campaign to restore conservative leadership to Frankfort.” Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on Daniel Cameron announcing his run for governor: “Andy Beshear is one of the most popular governors in the country because he works for Kentuckians, with strong leadership that is taking Kentucky from difficult years of a pandemic and devastating storms into record breaking economic development that is creating more opportunities for our families. His record is a clear contrast with Daniel Cameron, with Kentuckians less safe from predators under his failed and highly politicized term as AG. With Daniel Cameron’s weak record of protecting Kentucky children, seniors and survivors and him politicizing his office, Kentucky voters will have a clear choice next November if he emerges from the messy Republican primary.”