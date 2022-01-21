After threat, two Paris schools spend part of morning on ‘soft lockdown’

Police investigation finds threat was baseless, district says

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – After threat, two Paris schools spent part of Friday morning on ‘soft lockdown,’ according to Stephen McCauley, superintendent of the Paris Independent School District.

In a message to parents, McCauley said:

Paris Families,

At approximately 10:00 AM today, Friday, January 21st, Paris Schools received notification of a potential threat to Paris Middle and Paris High School.

Both PMS and PHS campuses promptly followed Lockdown Continue Teaching or “Soft Lockdown” procedures and contact was made with the Paris Police to notify them of the situation.

At approximately 11:57 a.m. Paris Police conducted an investigation of the threat. Upon the conclusion of their investigation, it was determined that there was NO actual threat to our students and staff and both Paris Middle and Paris High School ended their Lockdown Continue Teaching procedures and returned to normal school operations.

We are grateful for our students and staff remaining calm during this situation and demonstrating patience. We are also grateful for our first responders, the Paris Police Department and the Kentucky State Police for their prompt attention to this matter and thorough investigation.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to be transparent when issues arise that involve student and staff well-being. As a precaution Paris Police will have an increased presence at school for the remainder of the day.

Thank you for your patience and support.

Sincerely,

Stephen McCauley