After a cold start to our Sunday, more warm air and storms return next week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, we have had another high wind event today across central and eastern Kentucky with 50-70mph winds causing damage and power outages. Here are some of the top recorded wind gust since this morning across central and eastern Kentucky.

As I mentioned, wind damage has been very common across the area. We have gotten numerous pictures of damage, a lot is trees that have been completely uprooted.

Now, you don’t need me to tell you that it has been very windy the last few months. But just exactly how windy has it been?

That graphic really puts thing in perspective and shows the average number of wind advisories and high wind warnings per year compared to this year so far.

Now that’s focus on the weather for the coming days as I break down these weather headlines.

Temperatures are dropping quickly this evening and will be into the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning. Frosty conditions are likely.

Temperatures will recover into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It’ll look great but there may be a little bit of a chill. Monday afternoon will find temperatures hitting the low 70s under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Tuesday we do temperatures even better with highs deep into the 70s to near 80. A scattered shower or storm remains possible.

Now Wednesday is getting our attention for another round of strong to severe storms.

You can see the line of thunderstorms on future cast into the afternoon and evening.

As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all in the days to come on-air and on-line. #kywx