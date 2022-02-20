African rhythm and dance group performs at Winchester church

This was the first year the church has hosted the program for the community.

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- First Baptist Church in Winchester hosted a tribute to Black History Month during a special program Saturday night.

The church brought an African rhythm and drumming group called “Bi-Okoto” from Cincinnati to perform.

The group sang African songs, played drums, and used audience participation in it’s story telling.

Organizers say this was a way to teach about the native roots of African culture through song and dance.

“We often times don’t come together because we don’t understand each other, said Pastor Marvin King. “And the lack of understanding breeds fear. And so what happens is we end up building walls instead of bridges. We wanted to do our part to create opportunities of learning. Those opportunities of learning can happen anywhere. So we’re just using a vehicle from our church to say ‘hey, we’re learning just as much as you are.'”

This was the first year the church has hosted the program for the community, according to the pastor.