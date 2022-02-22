African-American Sports Hall of Fame introduces first 20 inductees

Kentucky native athletes from SEC and Major Leagues enter Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the university of kentucky basketball, some great former high school sports teams, and other pipelines to athletics, Lexington has no shortage of sports history . But until now, many had gone unrecognized. On Tuesday, the community unveiled the new African-American Sports Hall of Fame and the first 20 inductees.

In the first ever Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.

One of the inductees is John “T-Bone” Shelby, who played for four major league baseball teams and won two world series with the LA Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

He says he didn’t expect to be remembered since he’s retired and was never inducted in any hall of fame.

“There are some teams that people have forgotten about that were state champions and National runners up etc,” explains Bobby Jones, the co-founder of the new Sports Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, Jones and his wife Jennifer named 20 inductees, including a Lexington sec champion Tayna Fogle, who says she’s waited 40 years for this.

“I am so proud and so honored to have been chosen as the first 20. I never thought I would see something like this in Lexington,”.

In that class include athletes who’ve passed away. Jones has invited their families to a special gala for the hall of fame to accept awards in their place. Former NBC player for Cleveland Cavaliers, Bobby Washington says he’s proud to see a spotlight being shone on players he once looked up to.

“There were a lot of guys before me that played sports and nobody ever got a chance to hear about them. I’m hoping very much that someday people can hear about everybody that’s played right here in Lexington,” says Washington

A gala for the Hall of Fame is set for September 24th. Jones says that one day, he and the rest of the board for the hall of fame will one day open a museum.