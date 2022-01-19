Advocates, lawmakers take part in Children’s Week events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Hundreds of youth advocates from across Kentucky are virtually convening this week for Children’s Advocacy Week. They are urging elected leaders to support the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children, a unified agenda for child advocates across the state. Wednesday, in place of the gathering in the Capitol Rotunda, advocates and state leaders tuned into the virtual Rally for Kentucky Kids.

“Each year, Children’s Advocacy Week is a time for youth, parents, social workers, faith leaders, teachers, pediatricians, child care providers, community leaders, and many others to unite to ask our state leaders to make children a priority during the legislative session. Kids’ issues remain the common ground in which our elected leaders can make state policy and budget decisions that build a brighter future for every Kentucky kid,” said Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Whitney Westerfield, and House Speaker David Osborne joined youth and advocates at the virtual Rally for Kentucky Kids, which included remarks and performances by several Kentucky youth. The following legislators, were honored with 2022 Champion for Children and Step Up for Kids awards for their efforts for kids in the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly:

Senator Ralph Alvarado

Senator Julie Raque Adams

Representative Lynn Bechler

Senator Karen Berg

Senator Danny Carroll

Senator Alice Forgy Kerr

Senator David Givens

Representative Mark Hart

Representative C. Ed Massey

Senator Chris McDaniel

Senator Morgan McGarvey

Senator Robby Mills

Senator Gerald Neal

Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo

Senator Dennis Parrett

Representative David Petrie

Senator Adrienne Southworth

Senator Robert Stivers

Senator Damon Thayer

Senator Reginald Thomas

Senator Whitney Westerfield

Senator Mike Wilson

The following state officials and advocates were also honored with 2022 Champion for Children awards for their efforts for kids and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:

Christa Bell, Executive Advisor, Department for Community Based Services

Lesa Dennis, Deputy Commissioner, Department for Community Based Services

Jason Dunn, Director, Division of Family Support

Melissa Goins, Director, Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers

Dr. Sarah Vanover, Director, Division of Child Care

Jennifer Washburn, Community advocate for child care

“To Governor Beshear and legislators, I ask you to make sure our state budget is strong and that it will provide adequate resources accessible to at-risk families and those who support, teach, and care for our youth. This can only be achievable from listening to the institutions and constituents who have first-hand professional or lived experience. To my fellow Kentucky citizens, I urge you all to step up and advocate for a child or family in need. There is a way for each and every one of us to get involved,” said Tyler Hunter, Child Welfare Leader from Bowling Green.

In addition to the rally, advocates and youth are meeting with or hearing comments from legislators and other elected officials throughout the week, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub, Senator Julie Raque Adams, Senator Max Wise, Representative Kim Banta, Representative David Meade, Representative Killian Timoney, and others.

Advocates are pushing for several state policies and budget investments on the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children 2022 agenda, including allowing city and county governments the option to regulate the use, display, sale, and distribution of tobacco products – including e-cigarettes – to curb tobacco use among youth, securing funding to support student mental health, closing gaps in child abuse and neglect reporting, ensuring unemployment insurance is available to survivors of domestic violence, establishing a minimum age that a child can be charged with an offense, and bolstering investments in the DCBS workforce and the child care system.

“As our young people, state leaders, and partner advocates join together during Children’s Advocacy Week, I’m reminded of the profound opportunities and obligations each of us has to be a champion for children. Our lawmakers must craft a state budget and make legislative decisions that prioritize an equitable recovery from the ripple effects of the pandemic. Our community advocates must make their voices heard this week and throughout the 2022 legislative session so kids remain the priority. Our kids deserve no less,” said Brooks.

Children’s Advocacy Week is made possible with the support of our many sponsors, including our signature sponsor, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, presenting sponsor, United Healthcare, social media sponsors, AT&T and WellCare, and our many partner sponsors. We appreciate their support of Kentucky’s largest effort to bring child advocates together.