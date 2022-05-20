Administrator injured during fight between two students at Lafayette High School

The fight broke out during lunch Friday in the school cafeteria

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An administrator at Lafayette High School in Lexington was injured during a fight between two students during lunch Friday in the cafeteria, according to the school district.

The school district says the fight was quickly contained.

An ambulance was called, but the administrator was not taken to the hospital. The administrator is seeking follow-up care on their own, according to the school system.

The administrator’s name is not being released, nor the students who were fighting.

Lexington police responded. They referred questions to Fayette County Public Schools police.

It’s unclear whether either student was criminally charged.

“We cannot comment on student disciplinary matters,” said Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.