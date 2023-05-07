Additional rounds of storm on the way

Good Sunday evening, it has been a day filled with rain and strong to severe storms. Unfortunately, more of the same is on the way. Here are todays weather headlines.

More rain and storms is moving in this evening from the west and will last into the overnight. We then catch a brief break before more storms go up tomorrow morning. Some of those could to strong to severe.

Those will continue into southern and eastern Kentucky into the early afternoon.

Late afternoon into the evening we will catch a break and break out into some sun and temperatures near 80. That will allow for more storms to go up tomorrow night into the early overnight.

Both of those rounds have the potential to be strong to severe. The SPC has our area in a “SLIGHT RISK” (level 2/5) and a “MARGINAL RISK” (level 1/5).

Damaging wind gust, torrential rain, and frequent lightning are our main concerns, but some large hail and an isolated spin up of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday could see some more rain and storms going up with temperatures near 80. Tuesday looks like the least coverage of the two with most staying dry at this time. Wednesday is your day to get outside because we are going to see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80. It is the only day over the next seven I can completely guarantee stays dry. Thursday is mainly dry but there is the chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon/evening. Friday and Saturday will see the coverage pick back up and we could see additional strong storms during this time. Between now and Saturday, models spit out an additional 1″-3″+ across central and eastern Kentucky so we also need to watch for some local high water issues.

The ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and online.

Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: