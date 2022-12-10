Actress Chrissy Metz visits Lexington to kick off wine sales

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hollywood actress and co-star in the award-winning series “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz was in Lexington Saturday signing bottles of wine for her kick off of “Joyful Heart.”

Metz’s Joyful Heart Wine Company, which she founded last year, collaborated with award winning winemaker Nicole Walsh to produce a blend of two wines that are now being sold in Liquor Barn locations in Lexington and Louisville.

Metz says the wine company is rooted in the spirit of faith, joy, and giving.

Some of the proceeds from sales go to World Central Kitchen, which is a non profit that helps poor, malnourished countries around the world in times of crisis.

“I just feel like you can’t keep anything you don’t give away. So all around, I’m just excited for people not only to have a really approachable but delicious wines, but there’s an amazing mission behind it, and also proceeds go toward World Central Kitchen, so its a win-win folks, it really is,” Metz tells ABC 36.

Metz and Walsh say they have more ideas in mind for future collaborations if this one goes well.

You can find out more about Joyful Heart here.