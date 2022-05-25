Active pattern to end the workweek

After a drier Tuesday across central and eastern Kentucky, showers and storms return to the forecast on Wednesday

As we expected, there is a lull in the precipitation out there across central & eastern Kentucky. We are still anticipating showers and storms to develop later Wednesday afternoon. It feels a bit muggy out there and those warm temperatures and added moisture will help fuel the storms. The area has a Level 1 Severe Risk for today, with damaging wind gusts and an isolated quick spin-up tornado possible.

As we lose daytime heating, the strong-to-severe storm risk will diminish tonight. Scattered showers will still be possible, but the stronger storm threat will be gone. During the day on Thursday multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms will be possible. Isolated high water concerns will be a concern in low-lying, flood-prone areas. Strong storms that pass over the same areas multiple times will pose the greatest flooding risk. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a low-end tornado risk will also be present during the day on Thursday.

The upper-level low will responsible for this active pattern will finally pass to our east late Friday into Saturday. This will allow for a ridge of high pressure to build over the region, brining us warmer and drier conditions heading into the Memorial Day holiday.

ABC36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms, a few of which may be severe. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, a storm or two early. Lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, a few of which may be severe. Highs in the upper-70s.