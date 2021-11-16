Accused serial shoplifter charged with stealing more than $200,000 from area stores

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s and other stores in Lexington, Georgetown, Richmond and Louisville, according to Georgetown Police.

Michael Reid was arrested Saturday after a report of a shoplifter at the Kohl’s in Scott County and taken to the Scott County Detention Center, according to investigators.

Georgetown Police praised great teamwork among area loss prevention teams.