Accused serial shoplifter charged with stealing more than $200,000 from area stores

Michael Reid is charged with stealing jewelry from stores in Lexington, Georgetown, Richmond and Louisville
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s and other stores in Lexington, Georgetown, Richmond and Louisville, according to Georgetown Police.

Michael Reid was arrested Saturday after a report of a shoplifter at the Kohl’s in Scott County and taken to the Scott County Detention Center, according to investigators.

Georgetown Police praised great teamwork among area loss prevention teams.

Michael Reid Jewelry Thefts

Stolen jewelry/Georgetown Police/Facebook

