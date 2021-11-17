Accused robber arrested after being found hiding in his attic

Jason Northern is charged with stealing items from a car and threatening the victim

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County man accused of stealing items from inside a car and threatening the victim, was arrested the next day hiding in his attic, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say on Monday, 43-year old Jason Northern, of Mount Vernon, stole items from a car that was parked at a convenient store. KSP says the victim later saw Northern’s car parked at a home in the Roundstone community.

While waiting for law enforcement to arrive at the scene, Northern came out with a hammer and steel rod and threatened the victim, according to State Police.

KSP Detective Ryan Loudermilk says he received consent to search the property where Northern was staying. Detective Loudermilk says he found the items stolen from the car at the convenient store, along with seven grams of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, growing marijuana and baggies filled with pills.

KSP obtained an arrest warrant for Northern. On Tuesday, Northern was found hiding in his attic, where he was arrested and taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center, according to State Police.

Northern was charged with Robbery first-degree; Menacing; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Theft by Unlawful Taking; Cultivating in Marijuana; and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance first-degree, according to KSP.

Detective Loudermilk continues to investigate this case. He was assisted by KSP, Mount Vernon Police and that department’s K-9.