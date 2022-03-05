Accused porch pirate caught in Hazard

Police say video evidence helped them arrest and charge Ronald Gross

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police say they arrested a man accused of stealing a package from a porch while investigating reports of package thefts from homes in the Backwoods section of the city.

Police say while canvassing a neighborhood Friday afternoon, they saw 42-year old Ronald Gross walking near the corner of Craig Street and Cedar Street with an open package under his arm.

Investigators say Gross admitted to stealing the package. Police say the victim had video of the theft.

Gross was arrested and charged and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.