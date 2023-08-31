Accidental shooting in bar, arrest made

Richmond, Ky. (WTVQ) — Early Wednesday morning, it was a scary situation for people inside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub after shots were fired inside.

Police say James Parsons was paying for his tab when a gun fell out of his bag. Witnesses say he tried to catch it, but the gun went off firing shots in the bar. Parsons then reportedly fled.

“Officers began looking for them as they responded,” said Richmond Police Assistant Chief William O’Donnell. “That transpired, shortly thereafter, into the Madison County Sheriff’s Department also getting involved in the search for this person.”

A couple of hours later Parsons was caught.

“The sheriff’s department got in a short foot pursuit of this individual and were able to apprehend him hiding in a swimming pool.”

Parsons is charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, and two counts of drug possession.

Police say parsons had multiple vials of testosterone, 16 bars of Xanax, and three vials of an unknown substance. Police also say the gun was reported stolen, though they are not sure where it was taken from.

“Obviously they’re still investigating the theft portion of that firearm. And we may have additional charges come out of that a later date.”

O’Donnell says, like Lexington, Richmond has a lot of firearms stolen from vehicles.

“We frequently have firearms stolen from vehicles. And we always encourage the citizens here to lock your cars and always take your firearms out, even though the car is locked. Take your firearm out, take it inside your residence with you and secure it properly.”

The bar owner was not available for a comment on the incident.

Parsons is set to appear in court Friday morning.