Absentee ballot request deadline nears for three special elections

Races fill state Senate, House seats in the area

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Gazette) – Some deadlines are nearing for upcoming Nov. 2 special elections to fill three vacant legislative seats across the region.

All three seats have been held by Republicans and have large majority Republican voter registrations. But according to state records, Democrats have fundraising edges in the three races.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 19. To request an absentee ballot, go online to the secure portal at govoteky.com or call the local County Clerk’s Office.

The online portal will be open for absentee requests through October 19, 2021.

The deadline to return absentee ballot by mail or secure drop box in your county is November 2, 2021.

No-excuse-needed early voting will be available October 28–30, 2021. County Court Clerks set the early voting locations in their county.

Election day voting November 2, 2021 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each county establishes their own voting locations for the special election.

The Nov. 2 special election will fill the unexpired terms for Senate District 22, House District 51 and House District 89. The Senate race is the largest race. In each race, the local Republican and Democratic parties nominated candidates. In two of the races, Independents or write-in candidates also are involved and campaigning.

The races, including campaign finance receipts and registered voter numbers as of Oct. 7, are:

Senate 22 – Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, Washington, part of Fayette counties

Voter Registration = 40% Democrat; 51% Republican; 9% other

• Helen Bukulmez, D-Paint Lick; immigration lawyer; $21,085

• Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville; anesthesiologist; $7,835

• Sindicat Dunn, write-in-Burgin; former Burgin city council member; $0

House 51 – Adair and Taylor counties

Voter Registration = 31% Democrat; 62% Republican; 7% Other

• Eddie Rogers, D-Campbellsville; former Taylor County judge executive; $9,950

• Michael “Sarge” Pollock, R-Campbellsville; insurance risk adviser; $2,100

• Timothy Gordon Shafer, I-Gradyville; $0

House 89 – Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties

Voter Registration = 26% Democrat; 66% Republican; 8% Other

• Mae Suramek, D-Berea; small-business owner; $36,411

• Timmy Truett, R-McKee; principal of McKee Elementary School; $10,735