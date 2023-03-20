ABC 36 weather dog Misty featured in TVNewsCheck story

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Misty the ABC 36 weather dog is a hit among viewers and our newsroom. Now, she’s caught the attention of TVNewsCheck, which covers the evolving business of television broadcasting.

Morning meteorologist Dillon Gaudet adopted Misty, an Australian Shepherd, as a puppy in September 2022.

“Not wanting to leave Misty alone on the day he adopted her, Gaudet brought her with him to the station. Miranda Combs, WTVQ’s news director, didn’t know what to think of it at first,” TVNewsCheck said in an article featuring Misty.

“But the relationship that Misty has built with the entire newsroom has really stunned me,” Combs told TVNewsCheck. “This dog has come in and really wrapped its heart around everybody in the newsroom and has been a pleasant surprise to see. It’s just added a lightness to the newsroom.”

Misty tags along wherever Gaudet may be — whether that’s ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, handing out T-shirts during our Solid Blue event or jumping up on the couch while he gives his forecast, Misty’s there.

She also has her own popular weather forecast segment every morning called “Misty’s Furrcast.”

Read all about Misty here: https://www.wtvq.com/bios/misty-rayne/