ABC 36 Storm Team Labor Day Forecast

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a hot one across the Commonwealth with many areas reaching the low 90s. That will continue into our Labor Day tomorrow. Here are tonight’s weather headlines to see where we go from there.

Labor will feature temperatures back into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. So find yourself by a pool or lake if you can.

We can pretty much copy and paste that forecast for our Tuesday as well.

Conditions begin to change up on Wednesday as we introduce a scattered shower/storm chance into the equation. Temperatures outside of any rain will hit the low 90s once again.

Thursday will feature more scattered storms with temperatures coming down into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday – Sunday as of now looks like a spectacular forecast with a mix of sun/clouds, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80s. Back here in the short term though:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):